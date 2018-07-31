Joe Cunningham, Katie Arrington’s Democratic rival, says he stands with the CIA, the office of the director of National Intelligence, the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Justice Department and every other law enforcement intelligence agency.
My question is very simple, Mr. Cunningham. Aren’t these the same agencies that told President Bush that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and talked him into going to war? How did that work out for the thousands of brave men and women who were killed because of bad intelligence?
E. Mac McBride
Beresford Creek Street
Daniel Island