Each time a mass shooting occurs, anti-gun-control politicians offer thoughts and prayers, and Vice President Mike Pence states with feigned defiance, toughness and righteousness, “This is unacceptable.”
The Second Amendment is not holy or sacred. Try to consider that maybe it was a bad idea.
Until Americans adopt sensible gun-control laws, they should not expect a change in the frequency of slaughter of innocent people. Be prepared to accept these events with the regularity of thunderstorms.
Joseph Harmon, M.D.
Mount Pleasant