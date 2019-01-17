It’s time to come to the realization that completing I-526 to James and Johns islands will have absolutely no effect on the real traffic issues in Charleston County.
This was the last piece of a project that was mostly completed 30 years ago, and for 30 years it has been contested with millions of dollars being wasted in planning and lawsuits.
Spending almost $1 billion on a few miles of road at this point is an absolute waste of money that citizens of Charleston County and the state of South Carolina cannot afford.
The Lowcountry’s highway system is inadequate for handling the rapid growth experienced over the past decade. There are more urgent needs, traffic-wise, than a connector that will serve only a small part of the population. We need to spend this money to improve traffic on I-26 and existing parts of I-526. Berkeley and Dorchester counties need to be included. They are being swamped by our growth too.
Hopefully, the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank will conclude, once and for all, that completing 526 is a waste of taxpayers’ money and start planning for 2040, not 1985.
Edward Duffy
Cantering Hills Lane
Summerville