Charleston rituals have become deep-rooted and more popular every season. We are, after all, a first-class tourist destination with an economy dependent on our legendary hospitality and welcoming reputation. I make my living as part of that industry, so my concern about this November’s Second Sunday on King Street comes with a bias toward keeping our local economy humming and shopping on King Street thriving.
The decision to schedule Charleston’s Veterans Day parade a week before Veterans Day to accommodate the merchants on King Street, however, seems a bridge too far. Parade attendees could have easily become shoppers a few blocks away where King Street’s Second Sunday proceeded as usual, blending the two events without taking away from either. Or the ritual Second Sunday could this year have become Third Sunday, just this once.
We are a Lowcountry dotted with forts and markers of battles long over, but tourists flock here to learn of and see the scars on our history firsthand.
We owe much of our tourist industry to those who made the history, so many of them veterans of one war or another, some who never came home.
It seems a misplacing of priorities to reschedule the annual event honoring those who fought for us to accommodate a local luxury made possible by those very veterans.
Andra Yon
S. Lakeland Drive
North Charleston