Recent editorial cartoons and comments implied that President Donald Trump was about to be hoodwinked by North Korea’s dictator and blunder into signing an agreement that fell short of denuclearizing the northern People’s Paradise. Instead, Trump walked away from a bad deal, unlike the examples set by recent Democratic presidents who eagerly signed onto any deal offered, no matter how hollow.
Hollow deals will get you accolades from the left in this country and the media, and even Nobel Peace prizes. But as the Kyoto Protocol, Paris accords and the Iranian deal have come to prove, grasping at any deal just for the sake of praise and publicity is foolish.
Trump is to be commended for not falling into that trap.
Edward C. Fennell
