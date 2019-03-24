I must respond to the March 13 letter by the Lowcountry’s most vocal atheist-cum-secular-humanist.
Several years ago, I debated the writer at a Christian men’s group meeting. I found him to be intelligent and articulate. And while our group strongly disagreed with his world view, as he did with ours, we certainly respected his right to hold it.
My view of the writer has been unchanged over the years as I’ve read his many letters to the editor. But his March 13 letter changed that. It wasn’t that he took a few cheap shots at President Donald Trump, an easy target, but because he profaned the almighty by comparing him to Trump, saying he “demands 100 percent loyalty, blames others when things go wrong, never apologizes ...”
Shame on him.
Maynard J. Klein
Island Park Drive
Daniel Island