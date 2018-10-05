I am appalled at the behavior recently of three men who hold high office in this country: Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Lindsey Graham and President Donald Trump.
Judge Kavanaugh’s aggrieved, combative, entitled- frat-boy responses to reasonable questions during his most recent hearing showed him sorely lacking in judicial temperament regardless of other credentials he may possess.
Sen. Graham’s nasty and belligerent outburst, which seemed out of character (or perhaps showing a side of him that’s been there all along), has removed him absolutely from a list of politicians I will vote for.
And finally, President Trump imitated and mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at a rally. He made fun of the most painful episode in a woman’s life for a few cheap laughs from supporters.
What have we come to as a country when any of these behaviors are considered acceptable and defensible?
Jane Pulling
Pinopolis Road
Pinopolis