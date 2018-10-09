t’s difficult to decide which is more abhorrent — the people at Donald Trump’s rallies who clap and cheer at every lie and horrible statement he makes, or Trump who makes these appalling statements.
Once again he made fun of someone who presented herself with dignity, respect and honesty to the Republican men in the Senate. Obviously, most of them cared nothing about her pain and anguish. No, they were dead set on putting Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, truth or not.
But the most disturbing thing is the fact that Trump would make fun of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. To belittle her was unconscionable.
However, Republicans will let him get away with anything. And he almost always exhibits behavior that looks nothing like presidential. He continues to be an amoral person with no integrity or any capacity to tell the truth or have a speck of compassion.
But God help the crowds who cheer on the nastiness.
Bonnie Seabright
Lake Hunter Circle
Mount Pleasant