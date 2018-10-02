I shuddered when I read the headline in the Sept. 29 Post and Courier about the Brett Kavanaugh hearing. The idea that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bombastic, out-of-control rant “rebuilt” his reputation among conservatives is frightening.
A politician who had been known to review political efforts based on their merits rather than solely on partisan lines is now touted as a hero of the right. Why? Because he acted like Donald Trump, with a hostile partisan tirade at a hearing dealing with a sexual assault? It is frightening that loud vitriol can be seen as anything but bullying and out-of-control behavior.
