I applaud your excellent editorial in the July 16 Post and Courier titled “Gun background checks need more work.”
To say the least, it is disappointing that it took this long after the Mother Emanuel massacre for the FBI to announce it would take steps to ensure a more comprehensive background check for the purchase of a firearm.
The editorial aptly states, “We have seen the horrors that can result when that system fails. We must not let it happen again.”
I would go further with a recommendation to our federal representatives: Amend the law so that if a background check is not completed within three days, the sale of a gun or rifle cannot be completed. Simple. This would have prevented Dylann Roof from buying his gun.
Also, among the people I talk to, nobody would disagree with the following statement, “It is insane to not have universal background checks.” Federal representatives, are you listening?
Art Klein
Gammon Street
Charleston