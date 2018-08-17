Charleston County School District will welcome back students and staff on Monday, August 20, and we are excited to begin another school year.
Charleston is vibrant, growing and richly-diverse, internationally-acclaimed with numerous “best” designations, as well as a top business location. We strongly believe that Charleston County’s schools are, and must continue to be, an important part of the fabric that makes this community great.
Great schools need great teachers, and we have taken bold steps to ensure our district can recruit and retain teachers at a time when schools nationwide are struggling to fill classroom positions. This year, CCSD gave all teachers an average 4 percent salary increase and raised the salaries of hard-to-find math teachers for high-poverty schools. As a result, CCSD is beginning the school year with the smallest number of vacant teaching positions in many years. In short, the efforts are working.
Additionally, CCSD has established partnerships with the College of Charleston, University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College to seek creative solutions to get teachers certified in hard-to-fill areas. We are not content to sit idly by — we are taking action.
There are new school facilities being built and renovations to existing schools throughout the county in addition to the regular improvements and maintenance. We are pleased that all projects last year were on schedule and within the building program budget. That speaks to efficiency and stewardship, especially considering that CCSD operates 9.25 million square feet of facilities on 1,600 acres of land throughout the county.
Last year, CCSD had the highest SAT scores in district history — well above state and national averages. Record-numbers of students took high school Advanced Placement classes that could count for college credit, and the S.C. Department of Education named CCSD an Honor Roll AP District for student participation and AP exam pass rates. Also, US News & World Report recently rated two CCSD high schools as the best two in the state — with three of the top 10.
More students are enrolled in dual credit courses, and more students are getting real-world experiences through internships, job shadowing, and work-based learning with area business partners.
From a business perspective, CCSD has almost fully recovered from the financial crisis three years ago. The district’s fund balance should be completely restored by the end of this fiscal year. As a result, the two major credit rating agencies have upgraded the district’s bond rating, meaning restored financial stability and a bright economic outlook for the district. For taxpayers, this means lower interest payments on long-term bonds for capital projects.
There is much to be proud of in Charleston County School District. Things will never be perfect in a large and complex system. However, we are doing well in so many areas. We pledge to keep students at the center of our work, understanding that the entire community benefits when we are successful. Let’s have a great 2018-19 school year.
Kate Darby
BOT Chair
Rev. Eric Mack
Vice Chair
Charleston County School District
Calhoun Street
Charleston