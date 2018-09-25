Can someone from the NRA or the Republican Party explain to me how 20-plus people can be killed at a military parade of hundreds, if not thousands, of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard?
If this can happen at a military parade, how can the NRA rationalize having an armed teacher in a classroom to protect all the students? Someone who has scoped out a school for an attack will obviously go for the school resource officer first, then teachers in case he or she is armed.
One individual can do a lot of damage very quickly with weapons easily available in this country. Teachers are paid to teach, not be targets or get involved in gunfights in their classrooms.
The NRA should go back to its roots as a gun safety organization. Years ago, I attended NRA courses to get my hunting license in New York. Now, it is nothing but a lobbying organization for gun manufacturers and sellers, and the safety of the public is ignored.
If the NRA wants to be really helpful, maybe it should send representatives to Iran to evaluate what their military did wrong during the parade.
Thomas Kulick
Marsh Edge Lane
Kiawah Island