The year was 1980. U.S. education ranked first in the world in math and science, and President Jimmy Carter created the federal Department of Education. Now we are ranked in the mid-20s. This is a crime: destructive and unnecessary. All the while, our Legislature has found tons of other toys to play with while our kids are forever languishing on the vine.
I’ve thought about this for years and I’d like to offer a few ideas:
The primary players are the kids, the teachers and the parents. Education must begin at home, starting with reading to a child. It works like magic. It builds curiosity and vocabulary, and if we understand that words are the tools of thought, we can see how powerful this is.
How many languages can a child learn? The answer is as many as we are willing to teach them.
At schools, teachers have to be leaders, and the best schools have the greatest number of leaders.
So what do these leaders do? They understand that kids have to be motivated to learn. Teachers need to leave their boring-pants at home and get energized. Make the process fun. Get the kids involved. Lavishly praise and smile a lot. Leave the frowny faces at home.
That leads to another issue. Can everybody do, or want to do, these things? Probably not. Do we want them handling our most precious assets? Probably not.
Suppose we laid in a carefully crafted merit pay system. Such a system would include scoring in six to 10 categories, and the kids should get their shot, too. This would create competition among teachers and, as always, the cream rises to the top. The rest would move on. Now we have better-paid teachers who deserve it and kids who will love it.
The advantages would spill over everywhere. Well-educated people with good jobs generally don’t end up in the slammer. They don’t end up on welfare. Taxes could be reduced to reflect the reduction in the costs of these programs.
Change is always going to be a challenge, but the status quo is not sustainable.
Dick Whitfield
