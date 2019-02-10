I’ve recently read multiple “how-to” articles regarding taking small kids to Charleston breweries.
How about … don’t?
Find something else, somewhere else. But to drag a child to a dedicated drinking den — a literal brewery — shows a distinct lack of imagination and a little bit of selfishness.
Parents can soft-sell sips at restaurants or various fun parks that peddle booze and cater to children. No problem there, plus the Chuck-E-Cheese Band rocks.
But shoving your kid in a corner with a coloring book while having a couple of IPAs in the taproom is kind of sad.
A friend recently touted the “cuteness” of apple juice boxes in a cooler at one local brewery. To that, I say: It’s a gateway drink.
How is there even a debate that children don’t belong in breweries? What’s next, biker bars rolling out tricycles for tots?
Here’s another thought: When out sampling flights and pretentiously discussing flavor notes, spring for a babysitter. I doubt your infant is going to split the cost of an Uber with you anyway.
Daniel Brock
Landau Lane
Mount Pleasant