Did the Feb. 14 letter writer miss The Post and Courier’s coverage of the Lady Gamecocks’ success in basketball? Coach Dawn Staley is still in the limelight. Even her shoes make the news. Or maybe the letter writer moved here after the men’s basketball team made the Final Four in 2017. There was plenty of coverage then. Maybe the most extensive coverage was for the back-to-back baseball championships.
I’d say it takes a poor sport to criticize The Post and Courier for doing an excellent job.
Clemson is two for the last three in NCAA national football championships, and Dabo Swinney is the epitome of what any coach should be.
The bottom line, it is a great time for the state of South Carolina, and I am proud to be an avid fan of all of the state’s athletic programs. That said, go Bulldogs and go Tigers.
James S. Yarborough
Waring Street
Summerville