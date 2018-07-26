We hear and read so much lately about robots taking over our jobs. This is just another phase of automation. Think back to past generations. When my grandparents were young, farming was done by manual labor. Then tractors came along, and farm technology continued to improve so that farmers needed fewer and fewer employees. But think about it. Someone had to design and build the tractors and the technology that improved efficiency.
That is just one example about advancing skill requirements for jobs. Technology is increasing at an exponential rate in all aspects of manufacturing and the service industries. We see more and more about the need for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education. This is where the opportunities are.
I have gone online to look at the majors at some colleges and shook my head in wonder about how students will make a living. I rated the majors as to whether you would be able to get a job, whether you could get a job but be unable to pay back your college loan, or whether they were choices with satisfying career opportunities. Only a third fell into the last category.
I hear politicians such as Bernie Sanders promoting free college education for everyone, but this is not the solution nor is it affordable.
I suggest there are two choices that will be satisfying to the student in both the economic and the self-satisfaction aspects. One is a two-year technical training program such as offered at Trident Technical College. The other is a degree at a college or university.
The Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club has provided scholarships to St. Johns High School students to attend Trident Tech. These students have an excellent opportunity to make $50,000 or more in the medical, manufacturing, food service and other areas. Encourage your children and grandchildren to prepare themselves for a career that will be economically rewarding and satisfying.
Roger Steel
Marsh Hen Drive
Johns Island