In the Oct. 27 column by R.L. Schreadley, he wrote that the Roman Empire at its height under Caesar Augustus already was on the road to decline and fall, doomed by moral decay, disorder and porous borders. He views the U.S., still the dominant world power since World War II, in a similar downward spiral, weakened by moral decline, insecure borders and "vile and destructive" political discourse.
Mr. Schreadley, I believe, has tolled the bell far too prematurely for both Rome and the U.S.. The Augustan Age lasted for more than 200 years, brought order and Greco-Roman civilization to the Western world, created superb engineering and architectural masterpieces and witnessed the birth of Christianity. No earthly city lasts forever, and as it inevitably waned, Rome reached eastward and bequeathed a new empire in Constantinople (now Istanbul) that endured for over a thousand years. Similarly, the U.S. has slipped from its perch atop the modern world. Yet, having achieved superb levels of creativity, prosperity and power, the country should not withdraw into its own realm. Rather, we should reach out eastward, as Rome did, this time to a traditional ally and civilization in Europe, and reforge a great partnership that can last for yet another millennium.
Gary Nichols
Emeritus Professor of History
The Citadel
