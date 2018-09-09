Much attention has been given to President Donald Trump’s latest assault on the First Amendment, this time revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance for criticizing him.
A formidable group of real patriots, not the Trump definition of patriots, said in an open letter to the president that using security clearances as a political tool was unprecedented and unacceptable.
Further, these highly experienced public servants from the highest reaches of the intelligence services and the military decried this “inappropriate and deeply regrettable” signal from Trump to stop criticizing him. Retired Adm. William McCraven, whose Special Operations Command executed the capture and killing of Osama bin Laden, was more blunt, comparing Trump’s actions to McCarthy-era tactics to suppress criticism.
Trump supporters, this is not “fake news” nor the voices of disgruntled liberals.
Trump’s trampling on the First Amendment has had such an effect that 41 percent of Republicans want him to clamp down on or close media outlets he doesn’t like.
People, what are you thinking? Do you really want someone in the White House stopping free speech based on his hurt feelings? That’s what they do in communist China, communist North Korea and Trump’s favorite, communist Russia. If he shuts down MSNBC, what’s next? ESPN? Good Housekeeping? Field and Stream? The Post and Courier?
Americans fought for this fundamental freedom, and many others— against mad King George 250 years ago — and it’s unconscionable that we have to renew this fight against a mad president.
MICHAEL GRIFFITH
Harbor Creek Place
Charleston