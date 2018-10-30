Thank you for making the massacre of the 11 worshippers a headline on Oct. 28. It is shocking that it must be so. My 90-year-old mother who survived the Holocaust is once again in fear for her life just because she is Jewish. Most of her family was killed because of the same hate espoused by the American killer in Pittsburgh. My grandfather was murdered. I am also afraid and heartbroken.
How can this happen in America? This month we have heard about a Washington Post journalist who was tortured, murdered and dismembered. We have seen bomb threats against two former presidents, a former secretary of state, a former CIA director, a Holocaust survivor, a prominent news station and outspoken Democrats simply because the president has denounced them. And now, the largest slaughter of Jews in America has taken place during a baby-naming ceremony.
What a legacy for that child, that family, that place of worship. And yet, our president blames the congregation for not being armed, though four armed policemen were wounded, as their guns were no match for the shooter’s AR-15. His comments defy logic and blame the victims. Certainly that does not console the many families who are grieving an unbelievable loss.
And to add insult to injury, the president, in the same speech, complained about “a bad hair day,” and went ahead with a political rally because he didn’t want to “interrupt his schedule.”
This is a time when we need leadership and compassion. As many have said, empathy is required for a great leader, especially in times of great tragedy.
A man who complains of a “bad hair day” on the evening of the slaughter of 11 members of a congregation is missing more than empathy. He is bereft of common decency. My heart aches with sadness — for my people and for my country.
So much hate unleashed day after day erodes our ability to function with hope and trust for a better tomorrow.
Elaine Tanay
