In his Jan. 23 op-ed, Andre Bauer states that immigrants should follow “the correct legal process to become citizens of this country.” He neglects to mention, however, that there are various ways to do so.
While his preferred method may be the years-long process his friend undertook, it’s also perfectly legal for refugees to seek affirmative asylum as a path to citizenship. Further, under national and international law, the United States has a duty to provide a fair hearing. During this process, asylum seekers are not illegal immigrants.
While the number of people requesting asylum has risen by 2,000 percent in the past decade (the majority of whom are children and families), apprehensions of solo adult males (presumably, the “bad hombres” President Donald Trump’s wall would keep out) are the second-lowest since 1970. Bauer’s incredulity that some people find Trump’s wall wasteful and immoral ignores these Customs and Border Protection statistics.
Surely Bauer agrees that the middle ground he seeks should be fiscally responsible and follow national and international laws. This means focusing resources on ports of entry ill-equipped for record numbers of refugees. Once adequate systems for quickly processing asylum claims are in place, then, perhaps, a wall could be discussed. Until then, it’s a distraction from the true crisis at the border.
Heather Mirman
Hidden Boulevard
Mount Pleasant