The First Amendment protects peaceful requests for charity in a public place. The government’s authority to regulate such public speech is exceedingly restricted, “consistent with the traditionally open character of public streets and sidewalks.” (McCullen v. Coakley, 2014).
Charleston’s ordinance (Sec. 28-45) is well outside the scope of permissible government regulation. Indeed, it is quite clear that burdening this type of speech was not an accident. To the contrary, city officials made plain their intent to discourage homeless people from asking their neighbors for help.
Unsurprisingly, every court to consider a regulation like Charleston’s that bans requests for charity within a geographical area has stricken the regulation.
Further, it is simply not good policy. Harassing, ticketing and arresting people who ask for help in a time of need is inhumane and counterproductive. Unlawful anti-panhandling ordinances are costly to enforce and only exacerbate problems associated with homelessness and poverty.
We can all agree that we would like to see a Charleston where people who are homeless are not forced to beg on the streets. But whether examined from a legal, policy, fiscal or moral standpoint, criminalizing any aspect of panhandling is not the best way to get to this goal.
Charleston should place an immediate moratorium on enforcement, proceed with a rapid repeal to avoid potential litigation and then develop approaches that will lead to the best outcomes for all the residents, housed and unhoused alike.
Jeff Yungman
