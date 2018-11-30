“Tell your doctor,” “ask your doctor,” “talk to your doctor,” “talk to your dermatologist.” These phrases are in most of the drug commercials I see on TV, and it is hard to understand how the Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration allow these companies to push patients to push their doctors for drugs.
At the same time, doctors should know the cost of these drugs and consider alternatives if available.
I find it comical that the copyrighted names for these new drugs have nothing to do with what the drug is made to help. The remarkable thing about these drugs is that most cost more than gold.
I believe the drug companies that urge people to “tell your doctor” should also reveal the price one can expect to pay for a prescription. And interestingly, many of these drugs go over the counter shortly after the prescription runs out.
