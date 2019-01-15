A letter published on Jan. 12 attempts to defend the Electoral College with the unsupported claim that it “was put into place by our Founding Fathers to ensure we were never represented by mob rule or by big cities, or held hostage by two or three large cities.”
In the Federalist Papers No. 68, Alexander Hamilton gave the following justification for the Electoral College: “Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption.
These most deadly adversaries of republican government might naturally have been expected to make their approaches from more than one quarter, but chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils. How could they better gratify this, than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union?”
The latest presidential election shows how miserably the Electoral College fails to achieve that goal.
