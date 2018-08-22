I appreciate your recent editorial in support of Ashley River Road as the DOT seeks to plan improvements. We are all concerned about balancing traffic safety with preservation of the road’s irreplaceable attributes, which have made it the shortest rural National Scenic Byway.
The good news is that several months ago, Robby Robbins, highway commissioner for this district, assured me that this was to be an open process and that DOT Secretary Christy Hall was looking at this and other rural road projects as a model.
The meeting at Middleton Place, organized by its president, Tracey Todd, is a case in point. When he contacted DOT, they replied in a positive fashion. The meeting was informative and we agree it is better to get things out in the open now instead of later.
It is time to look for solutions. One could begin to research other National Scenic Byways in the nation as to how they have resolved scenic character and traffic safety.
Another is to shorten the asphalt shoulder’s width, as your editorial suggested, and install rumble strips as they have along the road in Charleston County, as well as to use “green shoulders,” which are pervious.
Still another is to assess trees and to prune if necessary, but not remove them. Since the speed limit is 45 mph on the four-lane Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville and from Bees Ferry Road to Drayton Hall, why not make it the same speed limit for the entire length?
Speed radar signs can produce good results. They flash a vehicle’s speed, prompting the driver to slow down if driving over the limit, thereby enhancing safety. The software documents a spectrum of data that can be converted into graphics and made available to us.
Other solutions are to be suggested, too, so now is the moment to press on. As Commissioner Robbins, DOT safety engineer Brett Harrelson and Tracey Todd said, “one size does not fit all,” so for the sake of the future, let’s find the right fit for one of South Carolina’s most historic and scenic roads.
George McDaniel Ph.D.
Rutherford Street
Summerville