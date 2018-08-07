The July 31 story, “Arrington agrees that Russians interfered,” states that “President Trump has long rejected U.S. intelligence community findings on Russia.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The New York Times reported that at a Jan. 11, 2017, news conference, Trump accepted the intelligence findings that Russia (and possibly others) attempted to interfere in the 2016 election. He repeated this belief during at least two more recorded events.
Further, in attempting to minimize Katie Arrington’s concerns over Chinese cyber threats, the story fails to mention the Chinese hack that exposed the records of more than 22 million current and former U.S. government employees.
The news story also references an Arrington ad that “took direct aim at Sanford for his 2009 infidelity.” Actually, the “Take a Hike” ad seemed to focus on Sanford’s dereliction of duty for leaving the country for a week and lying about his whereabouts, not his infidelity.
