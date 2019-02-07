When President Trump announced the United States was abandoning the INF treaty, accusing Russia of violating its conditions, he was in effect opening the door to a new Cold War, appealing to neocons in his administration and those in Moscow who seek to take advantage.
The INF was a product of the negotiated efforts of then-Secretary of State George Shultz and his Soviet counterpart, Eduard Shevardnadze.
While there were detractors on both sides, the treaty found favor with Presidents Reagan and Gorbachev, who as pragmatists saw it as wiser to lessen the grave threat the arms race posed. They signed the momentous agreement, which held firm until recently.
Thirty years have passed and things have come full circle now that the leaders in Washington and Moscow have chosen to renounce what was to be the beginning of a new relationship. It was dubbed “Perestroika” and symbolized the character of two men who, despite reservations, had the courage to take a position contrary to foreign policy for 50 years.
How then can Trump and Putin find a way to bargain when all those suspicions have returned to dominate their thinking?
If both countries with the most to gain suffer another indefinite arms race, all those responsible must be held accountable for the consequences.
Gary Fredericks
