So, when did the Charleston area get so big?
It didn’t happen overnight. According to the U.S. Census and S.C. State Data Center, growth has been steady and slow at 2.2 percent over the past 20 years. The metropolitan population is projected to be 1 million by 2030.
Every day, we hear how more and more people are moving to the Charleston area. The reality is that we need these people to help move the region forward. They are educated and possess the skills required to drive the region ahead.
It is important to make Charleston an affordable place to live. Many of the Charleston-area jobs require degrees and advanced degrees, which could mean student loan debt. While people are able to move here and find great jobs with excellent pay, some still can’t afford to live in and enjoy the area.
Regionally, the average rent has risen 49 percent since 2010, and median home prices are up 27 percent. As a result, employees are moving farther away and driving into the metro area. This only adds to the growing traffic problem.
For example, there’s a 35-year-old health care professional working in Mount Pleasant. Due to her student debt from an advanced degree, she lives in Moncks Corner. She loves her career and makes an excellent salary, but she needs to work a second job to pay off her student loans at a quicker pace.
Right now, she’s being locked out of the American dream. She would love to own a home closer to work, but it’s too far out of range. With home prices outpacing salaries here, we must work together to find solutions that allow our teachers, nurses, police officers and recent college graduates an opportunity to live close to work or many may go to another city.
As a region, we need to take a hard look in the mirror, understand what’s going on and start making the right decisions that impact today, tomorrow and our future.
Tracy Hunter
Chief Human
Resources Officer
East Cooper Medical Center
Hospital Drive
Mount Pleasant