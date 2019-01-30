A Jan. 29 letter to the editor referenced Robert Solley’s article “Emotion vs. Reason.” The letter writer applied this very reasonable article to the Democratic and Republican parties. Please note that Dr. Solley did not apply this to the two parties; that was the letter writer.
The writer indicated that the Democratic Party appealed more to emotionally driven people and the Republican Party to the more rationally driven.
I think he must have reversed this in his analysis, or at least ignored current politics. In what universe is Donald Trump “rational” and Barack Obama “emotional?”
That they approach problem solving from opposing perspectives may be accurate. It’s just that he has the roles reversed.
Robert Harris
Somersby Lane
Mount Pleasant