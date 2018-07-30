The June 26 letter writer and others who may disagree with R.L. Schreadley’s July 24 column, “Sins of our fathers,” are missing his message completely.
America’s people have acknowledged that slavery was evil and corrected their mistake. It was the people under a Republican president who corrected the sinful practice of slavery.
Charleston, the city, had nothing to do with slavery. It was the people during that era who permitted slavery. All those people have met their just rewards years ago as they met almighty God.
We, the people who are living today, had nothing to do with that period of time, and our black American brothers and sisters should recognize that slavery is long past, and it is past time to move beyond the race-baiters.
America offers opportunities that allow Americans to rise above our beginnings. The people of Charleston owe no one an apology for slavery. Charleston is inanimate. Be thankful you live in America and have the opportunity to become whatever your skills allow.
Kenneth R. Cook
Fort Royal Avenue
Charleston