In response to R.L. Schreadley’s July 24 column “Sins of the fathers: Why Charleston’s slavery apology doesn’t make sense.”
A great city is more than its current or past residents. Great cities are hundreds or even thousands of years old. Sometimes, as in the case of Ephesus and Pompeii, they exist long after the last resident has moved away or died.
Charleston is a great city. Our city leaders are Charleston’s voice. The apology expressing regret for slavery was an acknowledgment that the city we love has not always been a place where the freedom we love was available to all residents.
Nobody is suggesting that you or I personally have or have ever had a part in slavery. Charleston did. We are just small parts of a city that had a long history before we were born and, assuming we solve our water problems, will have a long history after we are gone.
Old Southern manners regard expressing regret for wrongs as positive behavior. I find the newer norm of never acknowledging anything in ourselves but perfection to be dishonest and offensive. Nothing gets better if we insist that it is already perfect. Slavery is bad. Charleston, the city, not its current residents, had a role in it. Why shouldn’t the city offer an apology?
Cheryl Belew Pitts
Saturday Road
Mount Pleasant