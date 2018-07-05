In Saturday’s paper in the real estate section is a splendid map of the Lowcountry. The unfinished Mark Clark Expressway is prominent, but analyzing the map and with due consideration given to what is best for people, it’s not the Mark Clark.
Looking at the peninsula and the jumbled roads funneling into 526 gives one indigestion considering the chaos that would ensue in the event of an emergency. Johns Island is growing beyond anyone’s imagination.
What is needed is a road and a bridge connecting Maybank Highway to Highway 165 at Meggett. A two-lane road would suffice for now but with a four-lane bridge to save money. That would save people.
Pat Kilroy
Milton Drive
Goose Creek