John Burbage wrote an interesting article about Zora Neale Hurston’s book based on a survivor of the slave ship Clotilda, which reached Mobile Bay in 1859. But another new book features the story of an earlier ship, which also landed slaves when the importation of them was illegal, and this one had a number of direct ties to Charleston.
The book is Jim Jordan’s “The Slave-Trader’s Letter-Book: Charles Lamar, the Wanderer, and Other Tales of the African Slave Trade” (University of Georgia Press). The Wanderer was a luxury yacht that was converted into a slaveship. In 1858 it landed more than 400 Africans on Jekyll Island, Georgia. It was captained by William C. Corrie, of Edisto and Charleston. He was significant enough in Charleston society to have served as a special guard of honor attending to the remains of John C. Calhoun when they were shipped to Charleston from Washington in 1850.
In 1858 the Wanderer was purchased by Corrie for a syndicate of eight men, headed by Charles A. Lamar of Savannah. Before it set sail, Corrie met with Lamar at the Moultrie House on Sullivan’s Island to finalize plans for the voyage, hosted a large party on the ship, and received a register and clearance papers from the local customs authorities.
Two of the main figures involved in the voyage, Corrie and supercargo John Egbert Farnum, escaped to Charleston after the completion of the voyage. Corrie first traveled to Hamburg, S.C., to sell his share of the Africans, then went either to Charleston or Edisto.
Jordan’s book is based on a journal written by Lamar that was missing for more than 125 years. In it, he documents his experiences with the ship and other efforts to challenge legal limitations on the international slave trade.
Charleston City Council’s recent debate about an apology for the city’s involvement in slavery touched on many issues. Too often the Wanderer is omitted from such discussions.
