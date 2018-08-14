Pure and simple, slavery is a bad and unfathomable thing to our 21st century minds, as it should be; however, your front-page story on July 1, “Facing painful roots of the past,” described, “Innocent people going about their own lives, in their own country, then abducted to either die on putrid ships or be treated like animals when they arrived in Charleston.”
Everything was right, but the “abduction” was largely incomprehensibly done by Africans themselves. History generally seems to concede that the great majority of African slaves were tragically sold and traded into slavery by African tribal chieftains, whose wealth was measured, not by Western material standards, but, unfortunately, by the number of people owned, controlled or dominated.
Unfortunately, some of these people sold or traded by the African chieftains were considered criminals or undesirables in their own societies.
And finally, characterizing Charlestonian sensibilities as “... patronizing, deflection, avoidance, niceties and polite words” seems inappropriate in an area that has somewhat unintentionally fostered a national appeal through maintaining traditional values.
Jim Wyrosdick
Pike Street
Orangeburg