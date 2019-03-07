We went to Greensboro, N.C., for our grandchildren’s birthdays. While on the road, there were so many billboards pointing out the horrors of child sexual abuse. So many wonderful organizations have taken up the cause to put an end to it. It truly is a blight on mankind.
There is another kind of abuse. I’m talking about the kind of abuse that not only takes away one’s sex but takes away the child’s life as well.
The scars of an abused child remain with them forever, but with love, care and counseling, they can live a productive life. Not so with an aborted child.
Hearing and seeing state legislators stand up and applaud for “after birth abortions” should be a wake-up call even for the pro-choice crowd.
Charlie Lybrand
Cloudmont Drive
Hollywood