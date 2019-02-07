Why in the world would someone think an animal abuser could be rehabilitated in five years? No wonder we are No. 40 among states with the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
I have worked in animal rescue for 19 years. Responsible pet ownership starts at an early age. I have volunteered at several schools in the Lowcountry and have talked with fifth-graders who have seen pit bull fights. So many feel pets are expendable. If one dies, there’s easily another available.
Rescue groups aren’t as exposed as shelters to animals dumped and left for dead.
If these abusers are caught and want to adopt another, have them volunteer with a rescue group or shelter a minimum of two years. Sadly, you won’t have many takers.
