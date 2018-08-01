The media has been awestruck by the very insinuation that President Trump would revoke the security clearances of former federal government employees. What a novel thought to protect the nation from the ideological, politicized proclivities of James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper and others.
Can you imagine the governance protocols that would be violated if corporate America allowed former employees who were fired or resigned in disgrace to have access to critical and proprietary data?
The Sarbanes-Oxley police would descend upon corporate America, claiming not only a breach in governance but demanding actions against the CEO and other ranking company officers.
Then why is the president so criticized for taking this position? Perhaps it is rooted in the same incestuous behavior that has plagued our nation’s investigative police, security agencies and the political elite for more than a decade.
Without security clearances, these four angry G-Men would be rendered common citizens, become less marketable as consultants and have less earnings potential. Security clearances must be revoked for all former government employees, including retired military and inactive consultants.
Security clearances should be granted only as needed and for a finite period.
Bruce L.Pepchinski
