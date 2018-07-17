My son-in-law was killed in Iraq in October 2003. Lt. Col. Charles Buehring, a Citadel graduate, Green Beret Airborne Ranger. He had served 18 1/2 years. He was given the Purple Heart and other medals for his service.
When Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said he would give FBI agent Peter Strzok a Purple Heart if he could, he insulted hundreds of thousands of men and women who gave their life or were wounded in combat.
What did Strzok ever do that he should receive a Purple Heart?
Don Catoe
