I live in Williamsburg County, a high-poverty rural community with a school district having an African-American student population of 95 percent. The local school district has lost control of educating its own children and come under the control of the S.C. Department of Education in an effort to correct the district’s dysfunctional operation. Personally, I’m skeptical. I do not believe the S.C. Department of Education can rehabilitate seriously malfunctioning school systems that are close to flatlining without resuscitating committed community advocacy.
Since 2001, I have written about the Williamsburg County School District’s deplorable leadership, its failing school system, and community indifference to education.
I’d like to thank The Post and Courier for provoking members of the Legislature to publicly recognize the educational problems plaguing public schools in South Carolina and for reporting on the pitiful history of the Legislature, highlighting its unforgivable neglect of public schooling, especially in poor rural communities.
According to The Post and Courier, South Carolina lawmakers are beginning to talk about education reform in real terms. Rep. Peter McCoy, a Republican, said, “The [Post and Courier] series [“Minimally Adequate”] gave lawmakers the wake-up call they needed to address chronic problems within the education system.”
Does that statement mean S.C. lawmakers are waking up out of their self-imposed coma to the fact that South Carolina’s public school students are the nation’s academic bottom feeders?
