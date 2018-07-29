Spending the past month in Europe was a stark reminder of how our once-positive image just two years ago has soured.
The opinions of a broad swath of European and British citizens were of utter contempt for Trump — viscerally so.
It’s easy to see why.
Aside from reneging on key international treaties and agreements, his abominable G7 behavior and the personal attack on Canada’s prime minister, he continued to insult our loyal allies and specifically the women leaders of Germany and the U.K.
He referred to the European Union as our foe and decried NATO.
Then, to cap this “image destroying” trip abroad, he meekly meets with the murderous dictator, a clear enemy of the United States — Putin.
Here the image was of a weak, diffident, subservient man in awe of this “strong man.”
Europe saw firsthand a president more intent on publicly attacking our intelligence agencies and his former political opponents than achieving any meaningful or concrete agreements. All this capped off with his usual rants, denials and penchant for untruths.
The residual perception of this rampage tour is of a president hostile to core American values and our role as a bastion of democracy.
A president who undermines the rule of law, rejects open markets and deprecates international democratic institutions. That’s exactly what the former KGB colonel wants and now has our president executing this for him.
For Trump’s base, our image and role abroad perhaps may be of little interest.
But for the majority of Americans and the citizenry of our allies, the historic leadership and integrity of the United States is paramount and cherished.
As Putin and other buoyed dictators aggressively assert themselves, we are going to need these long-trusted friends on many fronts. I hope their trust and this damage can be repaired.
David J. Waldron
Galera Lane
Mount Pleasant