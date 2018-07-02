What is it about the word “illegal” that I do not understand? We have laws and procedures for how you can enter the United States in a legal way. You apply, you are vetted and, if you are approved, you are allowed into our country. You receive no benefits and are on your own to support yourself. History shows that those who follow the procedure become self-sufficient and have added to what we know as the America that has welcomed legal immigrants.
Now anyone who wants to enter our country has two new choices. You can sneak across the border and infiltrate our society and do whatever you want, just stay away from the justice system.
The other choice is to go to a point of entry and plead for asylum because of problems in the country that you left. How would anyone know whether that person and their family had life-threatening issues?
These people and their families travel for weeks through Mexico to arrive at our border. Why is this not a Mexico problem to allow thousands of people from Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua to travel through their country to get to our border?
Once they arrive at our ports of entry the question is, why do we let them in our country? If any person has an issue or problems with their government, then should all be allowed to come to our borders and ask for asylum?
Once in our country, illegal immigrants are dependent on our government for housing, food, education, etc. Some eventually become self-sufficient, but others live off of our tax dollars. The current reaction about separating families clouds the bigger issue. Why have their parents risked their children’s safety, and in many cases why are the children arriving without their parents?
We have laws and procedures. By failing to enforce them we jeopardize what America is about.
