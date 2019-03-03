My dad regained his memories a year ago after a 16-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
In spite of my dad’s disease, he was a gift every day to us and others. Even with Alzheimer’s, people show love and teach us about life, patience and how we need to love people where they are. In his worst days his life was important because it was an opportunity for love to be shared through his smile, his singing, and by those who were providing his care.
During the three years Dad was in memory care, I learned so much about myself, about human spirit, about faith, and I was reminded of the importance of family and the value of all life. I met the most amazing people who lived there with my dad, formed bonds with other families who were also supporting someone with Alzheimer’s and grieved when some of the residents I became attached to died.
One thing I will always remember is the pure love that I saw when staff members visited to tell my dad goodbye, many shedding tears with us. You see, at the end of the day, it is really all about love.
My dad first started showing signs of memory loss when he was 68. Think about your age, about the age of those who you love, how long we are expected to be productive members of society, then think about how critically important it is to spend the time and money to find out what causes Alzheimer’s and ultimately how to cure it.
We are seeing people in their 40s with Alzheimer’s. I hope that scares you and makes you as sad as it makes me. In addition to the sometime debilitating sadness that it brings, it is the most expensive disease in this country and has the potential to create bills that can’t be paid by our country’s families and through our country’s resources.
Did you know that if you or family member needs to go to a Memory Care Center that it is not covered by health insurance, that there are very few facilities that accept Medicare/Medicaid, and that the monthly fees can be $6,000 or more?
It obviously makes more sense to do what needs to be done to stop it, to make it a disease like polio, that we now look back on as something that we and those who follow us never have to give a thought to.
Contact your legislators regularly to let them know what a national crisis this is and to let them know that you expect them to make this a priority with the same focus and funding level as cancer, AIDS, and heart disease. Your memories and those of the ones you love depend on it.
