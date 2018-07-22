President Donald Trump has tried to normalize dishonesty, bigotry, sexism, autocracy and exclusion in the United States. White supremacists, racists and misogynists are experiencing a new acceptance within the Republican Party. Those of this ilk who have been suppressed now feel free to come out in the open.
Is Trump following the pathway of Vladimir Putin in Russia? Putin has been using bigotry, sexism and autocracy in Russia, too. He has created a politics of fiction in Russia. When Russia attacks Ukraine, Putin blames Ukraine for causing the problem for Russia. Russia is portrayed as the victim. When Russia meddles in American politics, Putin says that the problem lies with American politicians who instigate the meddling.
Putin has altered the Russian electoral system to maintain his power through rigged elections. Whatever Putin says is correct, according to this new altered reality. Does that sound familiar as we read American newspapers today regarding President Trump?
Those of us who wish to promote national unity in the United States struggle to understand our fellow citizens who succumb to such autocracy. Is not our government based upon individual freedoms? Does not our Constitution describe “the rule of law”? Does not love for our country involve protection of our citizens? How can I express my love for my country and for my fellow citizens if I simply accept Trump’s autocracy without giving a warning?
Lamar McCarrell
Summitbluff Drive
Greenville