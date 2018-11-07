Out of sight, out of mind.
It’s all very nice that people are welcoming these caravans of humanity. But these newcomers must be vetted for obvious reasons.
I propose that these vociferous supporters house these immigrants in their neighborhoods and ensure they are settled appropriately.
How do you think their neighbors would feel about it? Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Nancy Pelosi and others who have expressed their desire to allow unfettered access to our country might have second thoughts.
It’s OK for them, but NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard). I’ll bet they all change their tune very fast.
Ian Kay
Wingo Way
Mount Pleasant