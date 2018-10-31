It is with great interest that I and fellow teachers read recent letters to the editor supporting us. And it is with great disappointment that we notice how many still don’t get it.
The Oct. 25 opinion piece from retired Boeing executive Geoff Schuler is a good example. It speaks of respecting teachers and acknowledges our efforts. But it just can’t stop singling out mathematics as being more important overall.
I agree that math is important, but one can’t cite with certainty which of us K-12 teachers was more important than the other. We all play a role: I teach American government, but my U.S. history colleagues laid the foundation. My students’ critical thinking skills in social studies were honed beforehand.
Furthermore, I count the absolute necessity of math teachers in laying the groundwork for what I do regarding the Electoral College, understanding politics and the votes needed for a bill to become a law. Many of the students I teach are connected only tenuously to what I teach. They’re motivated only to keep grades up in order to play sports, perform in theater or to craft art.
It’s not unlike business leaders who try to find a single source of success and replicate it. But that’s inherently wrong. Who we are, as successful Boeing executives or teachers or roofers or whatever, is the result of dozens of other elements coming together.
That’s how school works. Each subject plays a role. Math is not more important than social studies. Elementary school is not less important than high school. Middle school band and PE help shape the desires of those taking foreign languages. My typing skills came from a business teacher. And I hope I have not embarrassed my English teachers with this letter.
Success for a retired CEO or a classroom teacher isn’t accomplished in isolation. Stop pitting us against one another.
Willie Dasinger
