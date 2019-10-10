Today is International Day of the Girl. Supporters around the world will honor achievements by, with and for girls since the 1995 adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a watershed document to manifest global female empowerment.
While many will happily celebrate the occasion, others will question the need for designating a special day just for girls. The question is particularly poignant to me as the leader of an all-girls’ school, as I am constantly asked what makes single-gender education relevant and even necessary today.
The fact of the matter is that despite our best intentions, the world remains an uneven playing field for girls. As early as age 6, girls are susceptible to gender bias and can be persuaded to see boys as being more intelligent and better leaders, a devastating thought cycle that can create repercussions that echo throughout life. As The New York Times noted, “Academic studies and countless anecdotes make it clear that being interrupted, talked over, shut down or penalized for speaking out is nearly a universal experience for women when they are outnumbered by men.”
If we say girls matter, and truly believe in their inherent equality and worth in relation to boys, then we must also foster environments where girls can flourish. Statistics show that from their earliest days in the classroom, girls who are given the encouragement to excel in all fields and who are not limited by biased perceptions tend to far outperform their peers. According to the National Coalition of Girls’ Schools, 93% of girls’ school grads say they were offered greater leadership opportunities than peers at coed schools, and girls’ school grads are six times more likely to consider majoring in math, science and technology compared to girls who attend coed schools. Giving girls the space to grow and the respect to be heard is the first step in building a foundation of confidence.
While I strongly advocate for girls’ schools, my first allegiance is to an even higher calling — the empowerment of all girls everywhere.
Across the globe, all girls deserve the opportunity to be heard, to be valued and to stand equal with their male counterparts. The International Day of the Girl matters because we must show that all girls matter, not just on Oct. 11, but every day, every year. I hope you will join me today in recognizing the challenging, yet deeply rewarding work yet to come and celebrating a vision of lasting equality.
Jill Muti
Head of School
Ashley Hall
