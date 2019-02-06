Can someone please explain the benefits of the record-breaking number of travelers passing through Charleston International Airport?
In my eyes, it indicates an overabundance of tourists further filling the pockets of hotel and restaurant owners while adding to the congestion we have here. It means longer waits to clear airport security, more inconvenience to get from where our cars are parked and longer lines for everything from checking in to using the facilities.
The more flights we have, the more traffic and the more chance of delays driving to and from the airport.
Improvements are a good thing. Growth, on the other hand, can lead to problems we are not prepared to deal with now or in the future.
We’ve seen this in our communities. Now we are heading down the same path by continuously breaking passenger records at our airport. Neither is anything for residents to be excited about.
Mark Palasek
Stamby Place
Mount Pleasant