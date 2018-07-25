After reading the latest Atlanta International Airport expansion plans - sixth runway, more concourses and gates - it would be nice if the Charleston Airport expanded to include international flights and more direct flights to cites not now served unless one has to go through Atlanta.
If the county's not going to improve the roads, at least give us more ways to get out of town direct without having to fight the people-crowded walkways in the Atlanta and Charlotte airports.
Lester Finkelstein
Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Johns Island