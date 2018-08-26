Air and water are colorless, odorless and tasteless in the environment around us. That’s what I was taught as a lad and, having been raised in Vermont, it was possible to believe it.
Alas, not all cities and states have pristine air to breathe. California and Los Angeles in particular have long been examples of the worst air pollution in our country.
Having experienced San Fernando Valley air in the 1970s, I can relate to the problem. Pollution in L.A. could be brutal and was especially visible over the freeways as a yellowish-brown pall.
Morning weather reports in the summer often included comments like, “Eye irritation will be moderate to severe in the valley today.” On those days as I took deep breaths, I could feel my chest begin to seize up.
Fixing a polluted environment is a long-term commitment. Years later, I was reminded that although California’s efforts were working, clean air is still a work in progress.
In the 1990s my Vermont employer needed to fill a vacant position for general manager. One of the candidates was a Californian. The air quality update came directly from this native son. After finishing his speech at a meet-and-greet with employees, he was asked about his thoughts on Vermont compared to California. He smiled and said, “It’s all I’d hoped it would be, but the thing is, I realize that I’m not used to breathing air I can’t see.”
Yes, I know South Carolina is not California. I am happy to say that most days I can still enjoy clean air and clear skies here. But we need to remember that there are many manufacturing and power generation plants and countless miles of vehicle-laden highways between the East and West coasts, and prevailing winds are from the west.
If we allow our environmental protections to be weakened, conditions in many parts of the country will worsen toward those of the 1960s and 1970s.
Follow the news. The days are coming when many of us will be able to “see” the air that we breathe.
