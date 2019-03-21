I am still trying to understand why you would use such an inflammatory and unnecessary subhead on the March 18 air pollution article in the Health section.
Was it a decision by your own editors, or are you required to include all the text from your Washington Post source?
“Whites are mainly to blame ... ” What a racial comment. I would not be surprised at The Washington Post writing this, but I was surprised to see it in your newspaper.
Disappointed.
Alan F. Lacy, Ph.D.
Five Iron Circle
Summerville