When Veterans Administration Undersecretary Paul Lawrence stated that there must be limits to Vietnam-era Agent Orange benefits, my immediate reaction was, “Really?”
Maybe limits should have been considered before spraying poison on 2.7 million troops.
If the benefit costs for Vietnam veterans are straining the budget, take it out of the aid we send to other countries that openly advocate for our demise.
Take care of the veterans first. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, are you listening?
Kent Lee
Club Course Drive
North Charleston